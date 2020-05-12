Letter to the editor: Democracy is leading a life of kindness and responsibility
Dillon
Democracy is relating to all kinds of people. Democracy is leading a life of kindness, of respect, of responsibility for the people we know as well as the people we don’t know. That’s what real democracy requires. That’s the moral basis of democracy while we’re gathering in groups or not, bearing arms, living where we want to live, thinking of our environment, managing our daily life.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User