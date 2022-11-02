Letter to the Editor: Democrats McCluskie and Roberts are billion-dollar failures

Our mailboxes are filled with mailers describing how Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts have “fought” to “help” people get “access” to education, health care, and housing. Fought who? In our one-party state, legislation is just a matter of Democrats making deals with each other to create and fund programs that give money to favored businesses and interest groups.

Democrats increased the state budget from about $20.7 billion in 2012-13 to $39.3 billion in 2022-23 (190%), driven mostly by increases in education and health care spending.

Have McCluskie and Roberts spending made things better for you? Has any of that money gone into your pocket? Has it improved your student’s performance? Your health? Your housing?

Between 2012-13 and 2022-23 education expenditures increased from about $5.6 billion to $14.2 billion, 153%. Student test scores are declining in Summit County. Whatever the cause, incumbents Roberts and McCluskie are accountable. Their spending did no good. They stood by as state and federal bureaucrats shut down schools, causing potentially irreparable harm to students in lower socioeconomic groups.

Between 2012-13 and 2022-23 health care expenditures went from about $5.6 billion to $14.2 billion, 153%. Is your health 153% better? For 50 years, the Colorado death rate has been about the same. Your money has gone to drug companies, medical device suppliers, insurance companies and administrative personnel — not improving your health.

Is housing better? McCluskie and Roberts claim that they have spent hundreds of millions on housing, but housing scarcity in Summit County continues to be a significant and growing problem.

Our economy, health care, housing and education will not improve until we elect legislators who will end one-party, Democrat rule and policies that have been billion-dollar failures. Julie McCluskey and Dylan Roberts are not going to change anything. Vote to replace them with David Buckley and Matt Solomon.