Letter to the editor: Democrats need to be united in our effort to defeat Donald Trump
Summit County Democrats chairperson
The Democratic Party has room for many voices. We can embrace the Black Lives Matter movement, call for law enforcement reforms where needed and support good policing. Fortunately, in Summit County we have a sheriff who knows that individuals with mental health issues do not belong in jail but need professional help to deal with their issues. We can have respectful discussions regarding what it will take to implement Senate Bill 20-217, Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity, even if new funding may be necessary. While we thank Bernie Sanders for his input on the Democratic platform and moving us forward on racial and economic justice, it is time to follow his lead and support our nominee: Joe Biden. Democrats need to be united in our effort to defeat Donald Trump and his policies by voting Democratic up and down the ballot.
