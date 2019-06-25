Letter to the editor: Dillon Amphitheater online services fees unreasonable

An open letter to the Dillon Town Council:

I recently attended the Michael Franti concert at the Dillon Amphitheater. I have always loved that venue, and I was excited to attend a concert after its beautiful remodel. However, I was extremely dismayed when I bought tickets online, and I was charged an exorbitant $10 per ticket service fee.

My two $49.95 tickets actually cost $119.95! That is a markup of over 20%.

I understand that the online ticketing is managed by a third party and that they are entitled to a reasonable fee for their services. However, I recently bought tickets to a show at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. A very reasonable $4 service fee was added to my two $40 tickets, a 5% markup.

I am writing this letter not only to express my displeasure with the fees charged for the Dillon concerts, but also because the town staff does not seem to care. I sent an email regarding this situation to the Dillon town manager and the marketing and events director, and I have not received the courtesy of a response from either of them.

Town Council members, please direct your staff to research a less expensive option.