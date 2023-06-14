Letter to the editor: Dillon Amphitheater should remain a community venue

To the Dillon Town Council

I read with interest and concern your vision for the Dillon Amphitheater. Please, let’s keep this a community venue first!

While it is always enticing to want make as much money as possible, the amphitheater has always been a place for families of our community to gather, to enjoy the lake, for the little ones to dance on the stage with the artists, to bring picnics and see friends. It is an integral part of our community. I beg you not to deny our community this amazing gathering place.

Don’t increase the capacity. The smaller venue is part of its special appeal. Don’t do VIP events – where locals are priced out. If the bands want the additional revenue just say, “No thank you, our venue is for our community.”

Living here for 40 years, it has been a huge sacrifice working long hours and long days. The people who stick it out for either a long or short time should be able to rely on some things staying the same and being enjoyed by the locals and the tourists in an equal and joyous fashion. Please respect that tradition.