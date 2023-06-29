Letter to the editor: Dillon, don’t put the cart before the horse with these unwanted developments

Multiple massive redevelopment (over-development) projects are being “pitched” for the Town of Dillon. However, the process unfolding for reviewing, approving and financing these mostly unwanted changes is looking a bit fishy.

One has to wonder where these developers popped up from, and why their projects are being encouraged by several members of the Dillon Town Council? Based on public comments, online and at meetings regarding this, there is little to no public support for these changes. So why are some council members pushing forward against the public will? Could personal profit be their motive? Even the Town Council’s own law firm has said the sequence these projects are following for financing and approval is “highly unusual.” When your own lawyer questions the process, something’s amiss.

A project as large as tearing down an entire town and replacing it with a huge greed-driven expansion, certainly deserves multiple public informational hearings, all leading up to an eventual citizen vote, before anyone invests too much time and money on this. Council members are elected to represent taxpayers, not to act in their own best interests. Yet they haven’t asked the public whether they want these changes to our community.

There isn’t a day goes by, that the Summit Daily doesn’t cover the many issues Summit already faces: housing, parking, noise, crowds, traffic and how these issues affect our quality of life. Yet the Town Council wants to proceed with projects that would make all these problems much worse? Sure seems profit is their primary motivator, damn the citizens.

Anyone that has visited the Marina, Tiki Bar, public park, lakefront recently already knows the infrastructure is already unable to support current usage, let alone massive expansion. No one chooses to live in Summit to be in a crowded, urban environment, in fact, the opposite.