Letter to the editor: Dillon Ice Castles bring joy to young and old

We have to grow up. It’s an inevitable fact.

But you can feel like a kid again at the Dillon Ice Castles. I’ve witnessed it firsthand many times, mostly as an employee.

It begins in mid-November with a talented group of builders gathering to create this handmade attraction. Icicles are made, harvested and hand placed daily over the course of six weeks or so. Nightly watering continues the growth. The build crew maintains and grows the castle throughout the winter, dialing in existing features and adding new ones.

In the daytime, the ice is naturally blue. It is bright and beautiful. At night, the ice glows many colors from lights embedded during the formation.

The big slide is fit for all but the little ones. I have witnessed guests of varied ages and shapes exiting the slide with huge grins and youthful giggles. I have watched families gathered around the smaller slides as their kids take turns over and over again while they snap priceless photos.

There is talk of expanding this experience as well as enhancing the summer scene at Dillon Town Park. I hope this becomes a reality. After ironing out kinks to address the nearby residents’ concerns, this improvement would greatly impact the town in a positive way. Tax revenue going back into the town, increased sales for local businesses and a beautiful park to enjoy all year.