Letter to the Editor: Dillon officials need to look at codes for hotels to ease parking issues

With respect, I have to take issue with town finance director Carri McDonnell’s claim that hotels in Dillon provide their own, ample parking.

Staff reports to the planning commission and Dillon Town Council have, on more than one occasion, specifically acknowledged that the new Homewood Suites hotel lacks adequate parking and that guests from there are contributing to the street parking jam.

The Homewood Suites hotel was approved after it met the town code requirements that call for only one space per suite. Some suites sleep six. A short-term rental would have to provide three spaces. The Hilton? One. Just one!

I expect Dillon’s paid director level staff to tell the truth, as reflected in their own colleagues’ formal reporting!