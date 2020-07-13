Letter to the editor: Dillon Post Office opened late, and no explanation was given
Keystone
I am writing to share my experience I had at the Dillon Post Office on Friday. I was there to pick up a package. I was told that they opened for business at 9 a.m. I reached there at 8:45 a.m. and was fifth in line. By 9 a.m., there were about 15 people in line, but they did not open the shutters until 9:10 a.m. One customer even rang the bell but without any response. There was no explanation offered for lateness in opening. I did not find any softness or kindness in their voice either. If it was a private business, I would not visit them again nor would I allow such practice in my business.
