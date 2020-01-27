Letter to the editor: Dillon residents should attend Ice Castles proposal meeting

Dillon residents and Town Park users, please get to the Jan. 30 Town Park Master Plan and Ice Castles proposal meeting from 5:30–7 p.m. at Dillon Town Hall.

Ice Castles has created a proposal to move into the north part of Town Park along Tenderfoot Street with some attraction parts still operating on the new multiuse field and climbing wall area.

This is a business proposal that includes growing the size of the operation, changing the Town Park Master Plan, removal of trees and existing landscaping and construction of new park elements.

At stake is a five-year contract for Ice Castles that could bring in revenue to the Ice Castles business of $16 million to $30 million or more (based on an average of $20 per ticket).

Dillon businesses could recognize $2.5 million to $5 million in sales. And the town could receive $350,000 to $700,000 in sales tax.

Calculations are all based on current numbers that can be found in the public record.

This seems to be a lopsided proposal at this time with most of the benefit going to the attraction business.

If you have concerns with traffic, parking, pedestrian access, community park use, water use, past damage to the park, business use of a public park or other issues, get to the meeting.

If you are a summer park user who uses the tennis courts, pickleball, basketball, the ball field, the soon-to-be-built soccer field, the bocce courts, the community garden, the walking paths, the playgrounds or the picnic tables in the wooded area, get to the meeting to voice your opinions.

For more information on the current Ice Castles proposal, go to townofdillon.com/home/showdocument?id=14926.