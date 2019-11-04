Letter to the editor: Discuss the issues and inform your vote this Election Day

The issues of our country, even our world, are worth their discussions. And not just the numberless paths that led us here, but the best possible future to chase. To raise your voice ever above disputing judgment is to ignore the simple fact that there is more commonality between all of us than any divergence.

Working together has never truly meant changing the other’s mind. Rather, it’s about understanding the currents of hopes and desires that uniquely power each of us from one day to the next. In some ways, joining together is exceedingly difficult in a perpetual tornado like our own country. But I ask you to try.

On one hand, a democracy with rotating seats ripens the political stage for partisan brinkmanship, always gazing at a faint specter of civil war on some improbable horizon. And on the other, a monarchy settles classes where they rest, broadening the distance between the rich and poor until inequity itself begins asking for a revolution. So here we stand, guiding our young, experimental country through a pathless frontier with only a knowledge of what could go horribly wrong should we rest our personal political investment.

Don’t shy away; the Constitution is an imperfect document written by imperfect people disappointed by its inextricable flaws. They did, however, grant the intention of improving it as secrets were unlocked from its survival. As their distantly succeeding generations, it is our duty to wade through what we’ve learned and make politics better for everyone.

Elections will sweep over us before we’re ready. The only thing to do now is point ourselves forward with faith in the goodness to come. Discuss the issues and, most importantly, secure your voter registration and inform your vote.