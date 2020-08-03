Letter to the editor: Do shuttle companies explain biking etiquette?
Silverthorne
I am writing this letter about my concerns of the rental bike shuttles to the top of Vail Pass. As an avid biker, I have a hard time comprehending the concept of people taking their kids on these rides. I don’t know if these rental companies explain any biking etiquette or rules to their renters. People stop in the middle of the path to talk, ride on both sides of the path and seem to have no interest in safety. Are the companies only concerned about making money? I have seen several accidents and, at times, young children that appear scared to death. My feeling is if you want to ride down Vail Pass, earn that ride by riding up first.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User