Letter to the Editor: Do Silverthorne residents know there’s no fire station in town?
Debbie K. Carter
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
I am just wondering how many people actually know that there is no fire station in Silverthorne.
What do the residents in all the new houses out on Colorado Highway 9 think? Do they know how long it will take on a busy summer or winter day to get to there home?
I see no reason why they don’t have one. They talk about it, and then it seems Silverthorne Town Council members find something more important, and it gets put on the back burner again.
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.