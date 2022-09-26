Letter to the Editor: Do Silverthorne residents know there’s no fire station in town?

I am just wondering how many people actually know that there is no fire station in Silverthorne.

What do the residents in all the new houses out on Colorado Highway 9 think? Do they know how long it will take on a busy summer or winter day to get to there home?

I see no reason why they don’t have one. They talk about it, and then it seems Silverthorne Town Council members find something more important, and it gets put on the back burner again.