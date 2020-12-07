Letter to the editor: Doesn’t McGahey know anyone who has battled COVID-19?

Columnist Kim McGahey appears to be a one-note singer as he expresses his views on the pandemic.

If he doesn’t believe in the seriousness of COVID-19, that is his right, but don’t try to impose his ignorance on the rest of us. We are reaching new levels of infection and deaths worldwide.

The Danish study he referenced is not a controlled research program as it relied on voluntary responses. That makes it totally ineffective.

Also, in his attack on Black Lives Matter, he stated it is a Marxist organization. Wrong. He said that it is against the nuclear family. Wrong. That reference was officially eliminated from the Black Lives Matter manifesto.

In conclusion, doesn’t he know anyone who has battled the disease? May he remain healthy despite his Trump-type blind faith in avoiding illness.