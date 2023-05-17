Letter to the editor: Dog owners who do this on the recpath are dangerous

This is to the lady who thinks it’s fun to run her dog on a long leash while riding her bike on the Frisco bike and recreation path.

On the downhills, it’s hard for your dog to keep up. The pavement can be tough on its paws.

It’s dangerous. If another rider sees the dog on the long leash all the way across path, there’s a good chance he’ll have to ride over the leash ,pulling the dog, the other rider and him or herself down in a big tangle.

Someone could get hurt.

Please, walk your dog on a short leash on the recpath.