Letter to the editor: Don’t ask taxpayers to pay for your children

Written in response to the story, “Breckenridge council proposes excise tax on short-term rentals to fund child care.”

I often wonder, why is it property owners who are asked to pay for other people’s kids?

I am a full-time resident of Dillon for 20 years. I have four kids. I take care of my own kids. I have never looked to someone else to pay for my choices.

Bottom line, (and I know I will catch heat for this) if you can’t afford to live here, leave. If you can’t afford to retire here, leave. If you can’t afford to raise kids here, leave.

Just because you love it here — the lifestyle, the slopes, the craft breweries, the epic trails — does not mean you can afford it.

Now, please, start your rants in the comments on what an out-of-touch, uncaring person I am. I can handle it. But please don’t ask me to pay for your babysitter.