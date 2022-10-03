Letter to the Editor: Don’t be complacent or voting and women’s rights will be taken

May I issue a serious warning to the good people of Colorado to not be complacent in the upcoming midterm election just because, currently, we do protect health and reproductive rights of women (and their men) as well as our right to vote in this state.

I am usually not an alarmist, but U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham has issued a national vendetta on women’s right to choose and to protect their own health. And if Republican cronies are elected to control the U.S. House and Senate as a result of the upcoming election, they will follow suit, passing draconian laws harming women everywhere!

I have worked hard in my lifetime for issues like historic preservation, conservation and for women’s health issues long before Roe v. Wade, and I have learned that victories are short-lived, and fragile.

We must continue to fight for the rights we now have in Colorado.

When you get your secure, mail-in (or drop-box) ballot please vote for the champions of women’s health in our state: Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate, Julie McCluskie for Colorado House of Representatives, and Gov. Jared Polis, as well as for those pledged to protect our rights nationally: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. And while you are at it, please use that sacred voting right to re-elect Jena Griswold, our Secretary or State, who has made Colorado elections the gold standard nationally. Thank you!