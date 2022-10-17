Letter to the Editor: Don’t be misled when doing your research on the state Senate District 8 race

Colorado State Senate District 8 candidate Matt Solomon has paid for “open letters” to his opponent, Rep. Dylan Roberts, in our local papers. While Solomon is entitled to spend campaign resources to place advertisements, a lot of the information in his letters are misleading.

In his first letter regarding the Colorado Option Health Insurance Plan, Solomon claims that the number of people insured by the plan are few. The fact is that the Colorado Option does not go on sale until Nov. 1. So, nobody has signed up yet because they cannot until next month.

Next, Solomon claims that Roberts’ campaign has engaged in negative attacks. That is not true. When you look through all of Roberts’ campaign platforms there is not a single negative word about his opponent. In fact, Roberts pledged to run a positive campaign focused on the issues — something that is not happening from Solomon’s campaign on his social media and emails.

Further, Solomon writes that Roberts co-sponsored a bill to decrease penalties for drug possession. The bill Solomon is referencing is easily searchable and lists co-sponsors. Roberts’ name is not on that list. He also claims that that bill “decriminalized” the possession of fentanyl. Again, not true: possession of fentanyl or any other controlled substance is still a crime under Colorado law. It wasn’t decriminalized.

Solomon wrote in a recent email that he wants to have a “fact-based dialogue without puff, lies, deceit, or smearing personal attacks” yet in that same email and in these “letters” he is using claims that are fact-checked to be false and baseless attacks against his opponent.

While Solomon has every right to run his campaign how he wants, the citizens of Senate District 8 deserve the facts — and those are not coming from Solomon.