Letter to the editor: Don’t be tricked into new taxes based on emotion
Patrick Augustine
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Remember when we had the opportunity to legalize marijuana? How the bureaucrats promised they would fix all the roads and schools with all the extra money. Well, the teachers are still complaining about their wages, and the roads have not been touched.
Extra taxes are just lining the pockets of the bureaucrats! Stop voting with your emotions, and start expecting your civil servants to be more accountable.
