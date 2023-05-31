Letter to the editor: Don’t destroy our children’s future with confusion, disinformation

In response to Ted Woodson’s letter, let’s try to find some common ground on the children’s issue.

First of all, law-abiding, gun-owning citizens are generally very careful about preventing children’s access to guns. The stats quoted include many suicides as well, which could have been done by jumping off a bridge.

To say the GOP does not care about children would be to say the Democrats do not care at all about the thousands of women and children getting raped while trying to cross the border. Let’s not demonize one another.

The trans issue from a GOP point of view has to do with preserving children’s innocence and preventing teachers and activist groups from suggesting their child is in the wrong body behind their parent’s back. The problem with the interaction between “parents and doctors” (and teachers) is that the “doctors” never seem to advise caution. To the contrary, they make money off these sex-conversions (big money). There are numerous testimonies where teachers and nurses (and doctors) are being threatened by their bosses if they recommend caution to the parents.

This has nothing to do with Republicans “convincing their base”. These are raw sentiments from nearly every parent. And yes, the goal is to protect a child’s ability to ever reproduce or experience an orgasm or finding a spouse. Kids cannot make those kinds of decisions at a young age. Go to YouTube and search for “Mom Explains What It Took to Rescue Daughter From Transgenderism.”

Republicans have no problem with people that are transgendered. We just don’t want activists to destroy our children’s future with confusion and disinformation. This is not a neutral issue. It is a crusade to use our children for some kind of corrupt agenda.