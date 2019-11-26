Letter to the editor: Don’t discount those with concerns about higher health costs
John Miller
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
I understand that the leaders of The Summit Foundation and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center must highlight their accomplishments regarding health insurance cost reduction and that individuals that belong to or donate to these nonprofits will fiercely defend these organizations, but the few who have commented on this issue (higher health care costs for those with reduced tax credits) with skepticism should not be discounted.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor