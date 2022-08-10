Letter to the Editor: Don’t fall for misinformation this election season from Republicans

The political divide that has created pockets of cult-like fanatics who physically threaten those in the “other” camp, trample our Constitution and seek to abolish many of our citizen rights has given rise to some candidates this election cycle who normally would not have made it through the primaries.

And once arriving as their party’s choice, there is a head-spinning pivot to be labeled “moderate” for the general election as though we voters are incapable of looking up their previous statements. If Sen. Mitch McConnel publicly calls you his “perfect candidate” and you oppose the Colorado Law codifying a woman’s reproductive rights and you declare that former President Donald Trump bears no responsibility for Jan. 6, you and “moderate” are about as well-matched as Rep. Lauren Boebert and “gun safety.”

We will be inundated with misinformation in the coming months, so every time you hear the phrase “Moderate Joe O’Dea” just smile as though you heard a good joke. No need for a confrontational response, simply vote for Sen. Michael Bennet and keep smiling.