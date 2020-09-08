Letter to the editor: Don’t forget to celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17

I am guessing most people fly through September not taking notice of the often-neglected holiday Constitution Day. Why should we take time to celebrate Constitution Day? This federal holiday honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, by 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention and is considered one of the most important and significant days in American history. The U.S. Constitution, along with the later affixed Bill of Rights, begins “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union.” It was enacted by the people and for the benefit of the people. It is up to the people to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. We celebrate Constitution Day in remembrance of the brave and patriotic men and women who fought for our freedom and who established the framework to govern our country. In 2004, the holiday was renamed to Constitution Day and Citizenship Day to also honor those who have chosen to become U.S. citizens. Think about it: Our country has survived since its 1776 founding. We have the oldest written national framework of government in the world, and our Constitution has served as a model for freedom-loving countries throughout the world! Celebrate this important Constitution Day by participating in local activities such as: proudly hanging the American flag, attending a Constitution Day rally, creating patriotic signs, reading and learning more about the Constitution and searching for the Patriotic ads in the Summit Daily News on Fridays and on Constitution Day. Let us demonstrate our love for the United States of America and the blessings of freedom our Constitution secures for us.