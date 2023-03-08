Letter to the Editor: Don’t give me bogus excuses about paid parking at Copper Mountain
Nederland
This letter is in response to Copper Mountain possibly charging for parking in Alpine Lot.
Hey, Powder Corp., don’t give me the bogus excuse about encouraging “green” activities via charging for single-occupancy vehicles in the Alpine Lot. I’ve been listening to your bogus excuses for a few years here in Nederland about Eldora parking.
Aren’t your Copper lift tickets and concessions expensive enough?
If the overnight parking in Alpine Lot is a problem, just ban it. And enforce the ban. Simple enough.
Powder Corp., It is called greed! Leave Copper’s Alpine Lot alone.
