Letter to the editor: Don’t hold your breath for leaders to reduce their salaries

One hopes that letter writer John Howell, “Leaders should reduce their salaries to per capita income,” is not holding his breath! True, President Herbert Hoover, who had earned millions in mining, remitted his salary to the government, but that was long ago. Howell might also have noted that Rep. Joe Neguse has a health care package that virtually every reader would die for.

Hope springs eternal, but “when pigs fly” also comes to mind.