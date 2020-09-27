Letter to the editor: Don’t hold your breath for leaders to reduce their salaries
Breckenridge and Denver
One hopes that letter writer John Howell, “Leaders should reduce their salaries to per capita income,” is not holding his breath! True, President Herbert Hoover, who had earned millions in mining, remitted his salary to the government, but that was long ago. Howell might also have noted that Rep. Joe Neguse has a health care package that virtually every reader would die for.
Hope springs eternal, but “when pigs fly” also comes to mind.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User