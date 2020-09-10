Letter to the editor: Don’t let the far right hijack the American flag

I was surprised a few days ago when a group of volunteer trail workers and I were sitting in a campsite. A pickup truck with a large American flag drove past. One of the volunteers expressed concern. I too felt some anxiety. Who was this guy and what did he mean by this? I joked that at least it wasn’t a Confederate flag. One of the other volunteers said his son was frightened whenever he saw unknown people displaying the American flag. Five years ago, I would have felt only pride and waved at the sight of our American flag on a pickup truck. While the far right claims the left is eroding pride in America, the far right and other special-interest groups are hijacking our flag to try to justify their own positions. Don’t let them hijack our flag! Let’s once again make this a flag we are all proud of, not a symbol of what divides us. Let’s all stand up for what our country and our flag truly represent: one country with liberty and justice for all.