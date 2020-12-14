Letter to the editor: Don’t like McGahey? Simply stop reading his Tuesday column

Those of you who are demanding that the Summit Daily stop running Kim McGahey’s Tuesday column have got it all wrong. What he has to say is nothing more than an op-ed, his opinion. And in America, McGahey has every right to voice his opinion. The Summit Daily is practicing good journalism by printing his opinion whether you agree with it or not. Maybe even more so if you do disagree with it. By crying for it to be discontinued, you’re only showing your own intolerance. Imagine living in a country where the counter opinion was silenced.

Just as a reminder, McGahey lost in his effort to unseat Rep. Julie McCluskie by 20%. That would seem to say that anything McGahey has to say in his column has little meaning locally and will have little to no impact on the elected officials who govern in strongly Democratic Summit County.

There is one very easy solution to relieve the stress of those of you who McGahey so strongly upsets: Simply stop reading his column.