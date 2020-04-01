Letter to the editor: Don’t raise short-term rental taxes; lower lodging taxes

Local elections are just around the corner. All candidates are asked questions, and among them is what to do with short-term rentals? Shall we raise the property tax for those lucky ones who can rent a room, condo or maybe house or leave things as they are? Some say yes, some no. The proposed bill in the state House so far is dead. My question is, maybe instead of raising taxes, we should lower hotels and other commercial lodging properties real estate taxes to the level of residential properties? Why do we always think of hitting society with new money-grabbing ideas instead of fiscal responsibility and relief to treat everybody equal on a lower tax bracket. We thrive here with multimillion-dollar properties thanks to two factors: ski slopes and a lodging community that houses all these skiers and boarders. Without them, we would not have discussion about VRBO or Airbnb, so it is time to level down competition rules and equal commercial lodging properties taxes with residential properties rates.