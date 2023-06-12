Letter to the editor: Don’t rush to decisions about the Dillon Amphitheater

I have a question about Ryan Spencer’s article regarding the future development of the Dillon Amphitheater published in print on Sunday, June 11. Are the politicians and constituents of Dillon able and willing to make the necessary adjustments that will give everyone some sense of pride and satisfaction?

As a Colorado resident since the 1960’s and a second-home owner in Dillon since 2002, I have experienced the growth affecting our beautiful state, Dillon and Summit County. The influx of newcomers brings new interests versus old established interests in both small and larger communities alike. From the expanding business and residential construction to the development of the necessary infrastructure, compromise is a significant part of change. It’s extremely difficult to undo change.

The anonymous survey responses of the Dillon Town Council members reveals both conservative and liberal ends on the spectrum of choices. The Dillon Town Council’s decision poses a tipping point to the health and welfare of the Dillon and Summit County. It also puts the Dillon recreation department staff in a difficult position that will need to be resolved by the Dillon Town Council and its citizens.

I understand the concerns about the Dillon Amphitheater. Growth has opportunity costs involving choices. Opportunity costs have human, environmental, as well as financial ramifications. These should not be taken lightly. Much thoughtful discussion needs to occur before deciding a direction that will affect Dillon and Summit County for years to come. I see a number of contentious town hall and city council meetings in your future over this matter. Quick decisions by a few can have the most severe results. The Dillon Amphitheater is not Red Rocks and never will be. Dillon is not Denver and never will be.