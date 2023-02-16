Letter to the Editor: Don’t trust the county’s scare tactics about Keystone incorporation

Why would a county commissioner who doesn’t directly represent District 3/Keystone, or live in or around Keystone take a personal position on the grassroots effort to incorporate Keystone as a town?

The truth is obvious, the county is concerned about losing money and control. The commissioner’s response was rooted in scare tactics. Elected leaders should be spending their time listening to and representing the needs of the invested citizens of Keystone. This is a grassroots effort, born out of frustration over unmet needs, inequitable returns on our taxes, and indiscriminate, county-imposed policies that don’t benefit Keystone.

Keystone has a town population with town needs. With nearly 1,300 full-time residents, we are larger than Dillon. Keystone has the right to bring a functional, efficient level of government to Keystone. We are an unincorporated area stuck at the convergence of U.S. Highway 6, county roads, and a resort. By state law, only a town has more power to address the issues including addressing the traffic and safety concerns on our roads.

Keystone residents receive little to no return on tax money we pay to the county. The proposed budget and service proposal for the town of Keystone has been tirelessly researched and reviewed by professionals, including a recent highly respected Summit County manager and a prior town manager.

The plan is posted for all to review on IncorporateKeysone.com. Take a look. It’s conservative and realistic.

The potential gains for the residents of Keystone far outweigh the risks: keep tax money, elect local decision makers, vote on our own issues, access to additional funding sources. Don’t be scared or fooled by the county’s last-ditch effort to instill doubt and fear. Do your research and vote “yes” to free Keystone from county control and taxation without representation!