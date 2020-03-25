Letter to the editor: Drop Morgan Liddick and pick up George Conway

Morgan Liddick’s latest column again proves that he has devolved into just a Fox News shill. A better alternative would be to see if the Summit Daily News can pick up syndication from The Washington Post of George Conway.

Liddick is still hyping that we are all too scared and blowing this way out of proportion, quoting FDR. Of course FDR not only spoke well but took decisive actions after the attack. Liddick deflects from the true nature of what we are facing to compare to how many die from the flu each year to this pandemic.

Daily data shows that the U.S. is anywhere from 12 to 16 days behind Italy. This makes it imperative that actions are taken now, ahead of where Italy took them, so that we do not end up in their situation. Our testing in Colorado alone is way behind where it needs to be, it is taking anywhere from three to five days right now to get results after submission. When the pandemic is downplayed because we are only reporting 10 cases in county, we take a high risk as the real number is undoubtedly higher.

The White House is finally starting to wake up due to a combination of the stock market as well as the paper out of the Imperial College, that can be accessed here: DOI.org/10.25561/77482.

To conclude, Liddick is not a person to get your data or opinion from in terms of the pandemic. Now that both the White House and Fox News are belatedly recognizing the seriousness of the pandemic, will Liddick also change his tune? In any case, George Conway is a much better choice for advocating a conservative view point.