Letter to the editor: Duly elected president argument doesn’t hold water

In response to Ken Gansmann’s Nov. 21 letter to the editor, a common argument that is being made in support of President Donald Trump is that one should not impeach a duly elected president. This argument is logically inconsistent. Article II Section 4 of the Constitution states: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Presumably, the president in this case was also duly elected. Why put this section in the constitution if a president cannot be impeached if duly elected (as Gansmann advocates)? What happens if on the president’s next visit to Fifth Avenue he shoots some random person.

By Gansmann’s reasoning, we still can not impeach. This is not a well-thought-out argument against impeachment.