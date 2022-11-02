Letter to the Editor: Dylan Roberts is a bipartisan leader who fights for mountain residents

Right now, Summit County does not have enough affordable housing for its workforce. A 2020 report b y t h e S u m m i t C o m b i n e d H o u s i n g A u t h o r i t y found that over the next few years, the house gap is projected to expand to nearly 2,400 units, even accounting for the pipeline of affordable projects. Since many employees in essential industries — such as skiing, education, health care, retail, and food service — make less than $50,000 annually, critical members of our community are unable to reside in Summit County.

Dylan Roberts clearly understands the housing crisis on the Western Slope and has proven to be a strong leader capable of ensuring Summit County is an affordable place to work and live. As a current member of the Colorado House of Representatives, Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, Dylan led a record investment of $428 million towards affordable housing, with significant funding for rural and mountain communities.

Mr. Roberts has fought to make housing more affordable for full time residents by providing significant property tax relief through reduction of assessment rates. He also led the way in passing legislation, House Bill 22-1117 that allows voters to use local lodging tax revenue to fund affordable housing for our tourism-related workforce.

When advocating for affordable housing development and maintenance, Dylan Roberts has continued to put the needs of his constituents above party lines. Of the 30 bills Dylan passed in the last State legislative session, 100% received bipartisan support. He understands that the issues our communities face are far more important than partisanship. As our next state Senator, he will continue to be a tireless advocate for Summit County and all of state Senate District 8.