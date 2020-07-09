Letter to the editor: Educate yourself before you talk about race

By calling the Black Panther Party a “terrorist organization,” Garnett Payne reveals an ignorance matched only by her arrogance in assembling a list of “Black leaders and advocates.” What qualifies you, a white woman, to compose such a list? Yes, I know who they are, and back in the ’60s in my neighborhood we would call them “Oreos.”

But regarding the Panthers, I’m curious where you got your intel on the Black Panther Party? You’re too young to remember J. Edgar Hoover’s ruthless campaign (counter intelligence program) to malign, harass, infiltrate and destroy the organization. Maybe Trump, at some point, might have called the Black Panthers terrorists? It’s hard to keep track of his lies — lies that many of his supporters accept as gospel truth.

Let me end with some history they generally don’t teach in school, tragic and repulsive history that forms a nexus with the above themes: Black leaders and the Black Panther Party. In 1969 Chicago, a young leader had emerged from the Black Panthers, a charismatic mover and shaker who had shaken up the white establishment all the way to Washington, D.C. Consequently, the FBI, with the help of Chicago police as “trigger men,” orchestrated a Gestapo-style assassination of the 21-year-old Fred Hampton. Look him up!