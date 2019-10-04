Letter to the editor: Education Foundation encourages yes vote on 4A

The Education Foundation of the Summit urges you to vote yes on 4A. This will not increase taxes. These funds were previously used for full-day kindergarten, which is now funded by the state. It will attract and retain high quality teachers and staff and increase school counseling and mental health programs. These funds will be used for students’ mental health programs and teacher salaries. Summit’s teachers help our students become our future business owners, teachers, doctors, engineers, police and community leaders. Let’s support teachers and students by voting yes on 4A.