Letter to the editor: Elect Christine Whittington to CMC Board of Trustees

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees position is vital to the continued growth and development of CMC and the respective communities each campus serves. My endorsement for Christine Whittington is based not just on her relevant, stellar credentials and experience alone but also the opportunity I had to work alongside her as a fellow CMC employee and peer. I had the joy to interact and witness her commitment to academic integrity along with fortitude toward student success. Whittington clearly demonstrated her knowledge of current issues in academics and particularly those that affect students and faculty that are essential for future strategic planning at CMC. We were both members of the Leadville campus chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which promoted academic freedom and integrity among its faculty, who are vital to the success of any institution of higher learning.

Not only did Whittington continuously stress the importance of a vigorous learning center in the library, she brought those elements into the community as exemplified by co-developing the “meet the author” series that brings a wide diversity of speakers and topics to the Leadville community. Overall, her continued involvement with the Lake County community brings a sense of commitment, diversity and enrichment. Whittington’s involvement on numerous past and ongoing committees clearly shows her commitment to the Lake County community.

I strongly feel that Whittington’s vision and strong sense of academic integrity is what will continue CMC on a future path of student success and continued involvement with the community. Although no longer part of the CMC and Leadville community, I feel that my extensive understanding of both entities and experience working with Whittington warrants this letter of endorsement for the CMC board position on the ballot this November.