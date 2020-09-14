Letter to the editor: Elect Karl Hanlon to represent Summit in the Colorado Senate

The top of the ticket represents a bright shiny object this election cycle — and for good reason. There is much at stake. But paying attention to what’s happening at the local level is just as crucial. State politics affect our everyday lives and can often set a precedent for political movement at the national level.

That’s why I’m taking a firm stand against state Sen. Bob Rankin. Look no further than One Colorado’s LGBTQ 2019 legislative scorecard and you will see alignment with his party’s extreme right-wing fraction. Rankin holds a dismal 31% lifetime score for his opposition to bills related to LGBTQ equality, including his despicable 2019 vote to continue the harmful practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youths. Supporting the practice of conversion therapy represents the vilest of the Republican Party. When lawmakers turn their backs on our most vulnerable youths, what kind of future are they building?

But that’s not all: Some have questioned Rankin’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, he was one of 14 GOP senators to object to Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order. Voters should recognize Rankin as someone who is entrenched in the past and blind to new ideas. We need legislators with the vision to attack the multiple crises we face today with forward-thinking solutions.

That person is Karl Hanlon. With deep roots in this district, and real on-the-ground experience, he will make state government work for our mountain communities. He will respect the science and numbers of this pandemic to protect our public health. And he will work to improve the lives of every Coloradan — not just some.

We cannot chance anything this November. Please cast your votes all the way down the ballot, and let’s elect Hanlon to represent Summit County in the Colorado Senate.