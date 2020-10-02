Letter to the editor: Elect Tamara Pogue, a proven community leader

Our community is struggling. We need leaders to unite us and move us forward. One of those leaders is Tamara Pogue.

I’ve known Pogue for over a decade, first when I served on the board at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, then as a friend, and now Pogue is one of my trusted advisors in my role on the Board of Education. She brings an informed viewpoint on any issue. Pogue is a master of positive change. She listens, does research, gathers experts and builds coalitions. She knows how to get things done. Big things.

During her decade at the helm of the resource center, she transformed a small, fiscally unsound organization into one of our county’s largest nonprofit organizations. Pogue witnessed the struggles of our working families from child care to housing, mental health and health care. She identified needs and sought out answers, built programs and raised millions of dollars to help tens of thousands of working locals. Building Hope, Housing Works and Peak Health Alliance all blossomed under Pogue’s tenure. She has strong relationships with leaders from nonprofits to restaurants to ski areas. She has the network locally, throughout Colorado, and even extending nationally to get things done.

Pogue is a force. As a single mom of three young kids, she understands the daily hurdles for families in our expensive mountain community. She is honest, direct and has unwavering integrity. When the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head in March, I called Pogue and urged her to run for office. I knew we needed proven leadership now more than ever.

The world has fundamentally changed since mid-March. Pogue’s blend of experience, compassion and consensus-building are clearly needed to propel Summit County forward.

Join me in casting your vote for Pogue for county commissioner.