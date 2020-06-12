Letter to the editor: Elected officials have lost touch with democracy
Keystone
Our nation is ruled by the Department of Justice, but most laws are drafted by local governments. Justice is universal, laws are human employments of few over of may. So my question is, where is the justice? They used to carry a slogan, “We serve and protect.” Politicians gave them a power to torture and kill. We learn the dramatic lesson when elected official lose touch with democracy and common sense, positioning themselves above universal justice.
