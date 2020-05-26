Letter to the editor: Elected officials must limit further cuts to K-12 education

The Summit School District Board of Education respectfully submits this unified letter regarding the state of public school financing. As community leaders, we collectively appeal to our elected officials to invest in the economic growth of our state by supporting budget allocations toward public schools and limiting further cuts to K-12 education.

School districts in Colorado have been negatively impacted by tax laws for over a decade, making our state’s public education system one of the most poorly funded in the nation. Restrictions to education funding from the Budget Stabilization Factor have cost Summit schools $29.9 million since 2009. This consistent negative impact on our local budget has come during a period when our school district continues to expand the services and supports it must provide to our students and families, including technology costs, mental health services, social-emotional curriculum and more.

Given the dire economic forecast resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, elected officials for our state and federal government now propose to cut K-12 education spending even further. This action is unacceptable for our community’s students, families and future economy. Short-sighted state-level cuts to education will fail our nation in the long run when our young workforce lacks the knowledge, skills and love for learning required to sustain our country as a global leader.

As community advocates, we implore our elected officials to use their position as state leaders in support of Colorado’s public education system. Strong public schools serve as the catalyst for successful communities and are the bedrock of our democracy. When we fail our students, we fail all of our citizens.