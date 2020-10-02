Letter to the editor: Electoral College actually favors less populous states

Wil Armstrong of Protect Colorado’s Vote has set forth a reasoned argument for a “no” vote on Proposition 113. However, he did fail to note something else Colorado voters might want to consider: The Electoral College also gives what many consider inordinate weight to less-populous, rural states. That is because every state has two Electoral College votes, one for each of its two U.S. senators. To use the most obvious example, Wyoming, our neighbor to the north and the nation’s least populous state (population 578,759), gets two Electoral College votes for its senators, just as does California (population 39,250,017).

Armstrong also made much of Colorado’s current political clout, all those visits “from above.” He failed to mention that much of today’s attention may be due to the Gardner-Hickenlooper contest and President Donald Trump’s deep-seated fear of losing the Senate.