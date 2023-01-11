Letter to the Editor: Electric cars aren’t working out, so what’s next?

We have electric cars bursting into flames when in deep water. We have electric pickups that cannot pull normal loads. We have people learning that trips must be shorter in cold weather. We have learned that quick-charging stations shorten the ultimate life of the battery. Slaves in Uganda, Africa, under dangerous working conditions, are mining the rare metals needed to make the batteries.

The Environmental Protection Agency is wondering where the used batteries will be buried due to hazardous waste. Everyone is wondering where street-parking apartment dwellers will charge their cars overnight. Will charging stations outnumber parking meters in our big cities? We have stranded motorists being rescued by gasoline-powered trucks pulling diesel powered electric generators to the emergency locations. Potential electric car buyers are rebelling at the high sticker prices of electric cars.

The government is saying: Don’t worry. We know they are not cost effective. We plan to collect money as taxes from everyone and give it back to the electric car buyers to subsidize their purchases. Unsubsidized gasoline cars will thus be forced from the market. How we taxed out most of the tobacco industry is our model.

John Kerry is reminding the Mexican government, among others, that they are expected to follow in our footsteps and shut down petroleum refineries. Meanwhile, the largest refineries ever designed are being built in Asia and the Middle East to meet the rising demand of gasoline and nasty plastic products in those parts of the world — same atmosphere as ours.

So, what’s next in this grand scheme?