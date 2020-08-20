Letter to the editor: Emergency alerts should prioritize fire danger over masks

Every weekend, for weeks now, my cellphone lights up with a “severe alert” notification for people to wear masks because of COVID-19.

I was told these alerts are necessary to inform tourists coming into Summit County of the mask mandate. I receive fire danger notifications via text message.

In my opinion, these mask alerts are a misuse of our emergency notification system.

I would much rather see severe alerts notifying visitors and residents of fire danger. In 2017, when we had the Peak 2 and Baldy fires, there were over 80 discovered illegal, abandoned campfires in our county. I’m sure plenty of others went undiscovered.

Our county government leadership has its priorities wrong.