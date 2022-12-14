Letter to the Editor: Employers should keep their word during the hiring process

There is something of a game that gets played between potential employers and their prospective but, as yet, un-hired employees. Employers make promises to call the prospective job applicant back and tell them just where they stand in their attempts to secure a job with that company. But then they don’t call back leaving the job seeker in limbo. This kind of “leave ’em in the lurch” tactic frankly stinks. It’s what’s wrong with the labor market these days because there is no truthfulness in it.



Well, there are a few ways to break up and out of this game. The first is to become the proverbial squeaky wheel by repeatedly calling back. (Generally, when one calls and asks for the manager, they get told that the manager isn’t in that day or is unavailable). Being something of a pest beats waiting endlessly by the phone.



The second way of coping is just to walk away and take another job. Heaven knows there are enough positions out there that some job seeker doesn’t have to put up with being diddled around by someone who doesn’t care enough to get back to them as promised.



Word to employers: Keep your word! If you promise to stay in touch, then do so. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if there’s no loyalty to you or the company that employs you. In essence, you’ve lied to the person seeking a job, and no one wants to work for a liar.