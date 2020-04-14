Letter to the editor: Ending shutdown would be irrational and irresponsible

In response to the Kim McGahey letter on April 10, I believe that a true leader should set the example. I learned that in my 28 years in the U.S. Army over and over. So, the author should gather all his friends and family members and contact Johnson & Johnson and volunteer all of them to be infected as a part of its clinical trials to test the unproven vaccine. They will be doing their part to create “herd immunity” and be performing a public service in the process. I am sure that Johnson has operators standing by 24/7 to accept the call. The author seems to ignore the scientific point that infected persons showing no symptoms can spread the virus during the incubation period to others with different risk characteristics.

How is that fair to others who become infected and may in turn infect someone unknowingly who is in the high-risk category —— or perhaps a health care worker who is treating the person? It is your right to expose yourself to risk, but when it exposes others to risk, then it becomes both irresponsible and irrational. We are staying home because we do not want to put a health care worker in Summit County at risk because of irresponsible behavior on our part.