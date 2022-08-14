Letter to the Editor: Enforce current laws against nuisances to fix the short-term rental issues

Short-term rentals. In our news every day: rules, restrictions, permits, moratoriums and meetings, but mostly inadequate and unfair solutions.

It didn’t take long for local politicians, predominantly business owners, to find a way to capitalize on the personal property of taxpayers, violating our once-sacred property ownership rights. Dictating how homeowners use their property was never the intended role of government, yet now owning a home in Summit County is a total crapshoot, never knowing what new restriction will be enacted without representation.

Meanwhile, we’ve had a solution to most of the issues created all along. We must use our existing — yet ignored laws — to assure that all homeowners, as well as long- and short-term renters, treat their neighbors with respect.

Noise, parking and disrespect are already covered by existing laws, but no one wants to take responsibility for enforcing them. I’m not talking useless warnings, instead police enforcement, large financial penalties, court proceedings and even jail time, for both the neglecting owners and their renters.

These laws were passed for a reason. Not enforcing them is a crime.