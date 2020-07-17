Letter to the editor: Essential workers should have access to health insurance
Kremmling
My wife works at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant in Breckenridge. They offer health insurance for their employees after one year of working there. They refuse to offer insurance to any employees who haven’t been there for one year during the pandemic yet expect them to work during the pandemic. They are around customers at unsocial distances because the job of service requires it. So why are we putting up with this? Owners trying to make a dollar while putting their employees lives at risk!
