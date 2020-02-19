Letter to the editor: Everyone needs to pitch in to support global goals

I am a fifth grade student at Dillon Valley Elementary. We are learning about the 17 global goals. These are goals that an organization named Sustainable Development Goals has set for 2030. Every day, we are learning about different global goals and different tips on how to incorporate them into our everyday lives. Our teacher has been encouraging us to spread the word as much as possible because we need everyone to pitch in. I am writing this letter to tell our community that we need everyone to help us. Here are a couple of things you can do:

First, you can donate to food banks or other food organizations. You can play chess or other games that are good for your brain. And you can support a child in a different country so that they can go to school. You can find many more ways to support the global goals by looking online. I know that I am young, but I hope I can make a difference by writing this letter because we really do need everyone’s help if we want to keep on living in this beautiful place we call home.