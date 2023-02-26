Letter to the Editor: Everyone wants to live here, but not everyone can afford it

My wife and I are in our mid-70s. We haven’t forgotten how hard it was to raise two young children. Their counterparts seemed to want for nothing and many times we had to answer the “why can’t we” question? At one point living in Denver, I worked three part-time jobs and went from one to the next to the next. I hated them all. What’s the alternative for your family? Starvation? So I’m very sensitive to the needs of those less privileged than me.

We need workers and families that can afford to live here with a reasonable “hand up” to remain. That ensures our community is diverse and vibrant. But those that can’t truly afford to live here, you must move. It is a personal, lifestyle choice. There it is in all its bold nakedness. Hate me now and avoid the line.

I am no longer willing to vote for additional tax increases or mill levies, no matter how small or the cause. We worked decades, living on the financial knife edge at times, so we could cautiously afford to live where we wished. It wasn’t an accident, and I know it’s hard to save these days. Try working three jobs at once and we’ll sit down and talk about how we managed.

Everyone wants to live here. Not everyone can afford it. That is a personal family and well planned lifestyle choice. I fervently hope you find a solution so you can remain here as a neighbor. But voting to raise my taxes isn’t it.