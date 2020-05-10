Letter to the editor: Excessively restrictive building codes will drive up costs
Dillon
I’ve said it before: “You can bet that no county commissioners or HC3 personnel will be building a new home anytime soon in Summit County.” They won’t be able to afford it after the new building codes are passed. The excessively restrictive building codes that the young and eager High County Conservation Center staff is pushing the county to adopt will drive up building costs. Say goodbye to nice finishes in a new home. The average Joe will have to give them up to follow new regulations that our county building department is not backing. The county also doesn’t have enough energy raters to implement the new regulations. We already have overzealous and restrictive regulations. Ken Gansmann is spot on.
